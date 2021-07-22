Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.
VSTM opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
