Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.