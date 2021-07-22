Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.47. Verastem shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,332 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get Verastem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.