Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.47. Verastem shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,332 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
