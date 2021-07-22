Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

ASH stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.