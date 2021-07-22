Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.41 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -442.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.