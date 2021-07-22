Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 191,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.