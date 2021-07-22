Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 510,000 Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 3,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Immutep were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Immutep Limited has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

