Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $$55.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,105,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

