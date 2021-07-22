Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

