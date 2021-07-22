Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

