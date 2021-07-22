Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

VRTX stock opened at $196.27 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $293.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

