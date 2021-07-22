Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 27th (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Verve Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

