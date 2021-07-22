Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €87.87 ($103.38) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €92.73.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

