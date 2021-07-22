Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

