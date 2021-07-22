Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vistra were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Vistra by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 147,004 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

