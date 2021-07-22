Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 1%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36). Approximately 540,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 961,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 1,551,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £1,504,538.87 ($1,965,689.67). Also, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,875 shares of company stock worth $229,583,111 over the last three months.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

