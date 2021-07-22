Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 766,509 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7,311.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

ALLY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 17,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,323. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

