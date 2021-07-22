Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $38.43 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,652 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $38,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.08. 26,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

