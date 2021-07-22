Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $53.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 783.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,980 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ball worth $53,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 3,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

