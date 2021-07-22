Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 422.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236,268 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after buying an additional 376,359 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 573,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,008,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 227,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $583.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

