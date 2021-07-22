Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

VG opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 473,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

