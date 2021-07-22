VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,014.05

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $119,014.05 and $16.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014469 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00845391 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006305 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.
About VouchForMe
According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “
VouchForMe Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.