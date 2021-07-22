Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $411.67 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.70 or 0.00852476 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

