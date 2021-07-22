Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.87 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $32.87 million and $298,530.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00827211 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

