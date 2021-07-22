Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Down 7.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.