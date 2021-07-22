WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 2.8%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 2,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

