Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

