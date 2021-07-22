Walleye Capital LLC Sells 5,483 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

