Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Shares of WASH traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.90. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

