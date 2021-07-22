Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

WLKP opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $948.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.