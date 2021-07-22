WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,518 ($19.83). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79), with a volume of 375,389 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,686.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

