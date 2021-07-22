Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.47.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

