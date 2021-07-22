Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.40. 100,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $143.27 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.