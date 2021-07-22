Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.74 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS.

WHR traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.90. 57,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $143.27 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

