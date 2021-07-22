Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have gained in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 11th straight time in the first quarter, with fourth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from increased volumes, solid execution of go-to-market endeavors, strong industry demand and cost-based pricing efforts. Notably, the company witnessed growth across all regions, with significant revenue gains and margin expansion in North America, Latin America, and EMEA regions. Management raised its 2021 view. However, raw material cost inflation, particularly in steel and resin, is weighing on margins. It expects raw material cost inflations to hurt business by $1 billion in 2021, with a peak expected in Q3. Also, increased investments in marketing and technology have been hurting EBIT margin.”

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

