Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

