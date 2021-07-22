Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $239.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

WLTW opened at $224.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

