WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.01. 113,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 229,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $283,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 211.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

