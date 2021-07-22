WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.47 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $305.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

WETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 3,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

