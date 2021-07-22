WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Gap Up to $46.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $47.63. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 4 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 257,782 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.