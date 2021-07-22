WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Gap Up to $46.00

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $47.63. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 4 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 257,782 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

