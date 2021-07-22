WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.21. WM Technology shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 6,817 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

