Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $252.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $196.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $293.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.