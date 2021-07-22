World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $181.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

