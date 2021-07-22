Wownero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,921.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $23,921.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

