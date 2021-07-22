X-CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $52,352.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00022151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.