Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

