Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

XYIGF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

