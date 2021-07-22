xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.21 million and $417.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005260 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

