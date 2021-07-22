Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

AUY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Yamana Gold by 32.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 218,411 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $12,805,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.