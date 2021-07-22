Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 9,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.