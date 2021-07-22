Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akumin.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

